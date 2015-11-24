DepartmentofCommerce Creating Digital Economy Board

The Department of Commerce is creating a Digital Economy Board of Advisors to advise it on ways to make sure that the Internet is "an engine of growth, innovation, and free expression."

The White House has argued that the FCC's reclassification of Internet access as a Title II common carrier service does just that, for example, while ISPs argue that it does the opposite.

Commerce Tuesday said it was seeking candidates for the board (15-20 members), which will comprise members of civil society (the new term of art for advocacy groups) and industry leaders.

Commerce secretary Penny Pritzker will appoint the members, who will serve two-year terms.

“Promoting the digital economy is a top priority for the Department of Commerce,” said deputy secretary of Commerce Bruce Andrews in announcing the new call for candidates. “We highly value the input of the private sector as we develop policies to promote digital innovation and remove barriers to global competitiveness."

Commerce's digital economy agenda is billed as promoting "a free and open Internet, trust online, innovation, and Internet access for all Americans." Issues on the board's agenda will include "broadband, cybersecurity and privacy."

Interested candidates can nominate themselves or be nominated by others using this form.