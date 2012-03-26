Dems Try to Restore Deal Condition Flexibility In FCC Reforms

A variety of amendments have been proposed to

FCC reform legislation that passed out of the Energy & Commerce Committee

earlier this month.

The

cable, phone and broadcast industries all supported the House Republican FCC

reform efforts, while House Democrats have said HR 3309 will needlessly tie the

FCC's hands and lead to endless litigation.

The

amendments were due at 10 a.m. Monday morning in

advance of a rules committee hearing late Monday on how the bill will be

brought up on the floor for a vote,

including limiting amendments once it gets there.

Among

the amendments filed Monday -- there were 10, eight from Democrats, two from

Republicans -- were ones that had either withdrawn or defeated in committee,

including one (Democratic) that would "require entities sponsoring

political programming to disclose the identity of any donor that has

contributed $10,000 or more to such entity in an election reporting cycle"

and another (Republican) that would allow each commissioner to hire an engineer

or computer scientist to advise them. Another (Democratic) would remove the

limits on FCC deal conditions that the underlying Republican bill imposes.

To

check out all the amendments, go here

and click on "amendments."

The

bill is likely to pass in the House, but not the Democratically controlled

Senate.