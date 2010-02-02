Dems Tee Up Comcast/NBCU Concerns

In Thursday's (Feb. 4) hearing, the House Energy &

Commerce Committee's Communications & Internet Subcommittee will be looking

at a merged Comcast/NBCU's "unique and commanding" position in the

media marketplace, including what could be its power to "fundamentally

shape the way Web video evolves," according to language in the memo.

Look for access to online video and an "open

Internet" to get some vetting during the proceedings eyeing the proposed

$30 billion merger.

While

Comcast/NBCU have argued that the Web space is extremely competitive, with

their combined company still having only a small fraction of online video

viewing, a briefing memo from Democratic staffers to members about the upcoming

hearing cites a Bernstein Research Web video study that suggested the new

company would control one of every five viewing hours in the country and that

it "could - and presumably would - make decisions that would fundamentally

shape the way Web video evolves."

The memo is in advance of a "bipartisan" staff

briefing scheduled for Feb. 3, a day before the hearing.

"Some have expressed concerns that the new Comcast will

be able to exert undue influence over the development of this market, to the

detriment of consumers and independent video producers," the Democratic

staffers say in teeing up some of the issues for discussion.

Under the "Open Internet" section, the memo cites

the FCC's 2008 BitTorrent decision against Comcast--though not by

name--and says "Some are concerned that the addition of NBC's content to

the Comcast portfolio may provide additional incentive for Comcast to take

steps to unfairly favor its own Internet traffic at the expense of unaffiliated

content."

Comcast has argued that the transaction is almost entirely

vertical--supplier marries distributor--rather than horizontal--competitors in

either space joining up, and so does not raise a number of FCC concerns related

to market ownership limits.

In the memo, the committee says that concerns up for

discussion in the vertical meld are the potential to discriminate against independent

programmers or denying other distributors access to, or charging them more for,

NBC programming.

Comcast has said it would not discriminate, and pointed to

the FCC's program access and carriage rules as already in place to deal with

those issues. It has also agreed to voluntarily apply nondiscrimination rules

to its retransmission consent negotiations. The committee says that some

critics argue the FCC's access and carriage rules are insufficient to protect

consumers and competition.

On the issue of retrans, the memo points to criticisms of

bundling of channels by vertically integrated companies. On the issue of the

affiliate relationships, the committee says the deal "raises several

potential issues related to the relationship between Comcast and the

affiliates, including the future of the NBC network, the relative balance of

power in corporate negotiations, and the impact of this transaction on

affiliate advertising sales."

Comcast has pledged its allegiance to the NBC network/affiliate

model, and has made a host of public interest promises, which the memo

acknowledges. "Comcast also released a list of public interest commitments

that it will agree to," said the committee, "including carrying more

independent channels, not interfering with NBC news' editorial content, and

treating PEG channels fairly."

The deal will also get a vetting in the Senate Judiciary

Committee Thursday afternoon and later this month in the House Judiciary

Committee, whose chairman,

John Conyers (D-Mich.), has praised Comcast/NBCU's public interest promises.