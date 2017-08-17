Dems Seek GAO Review of FCC DDOS Attack

A pair of top Democrats have asked the Government Accountability Office to investigate the FCC's claim of a distributed denial of service (DDOS) attack that the commission said impeded the filing of comments and occurred not long after John Oliver, host of HBO's Last Week Tonight, called for a flood of pro-network neutrality comments.

In a letter to GAO, House Energy & Commerce Committee ranking member Frank Pallone (D-N.J.) and Sen. Brian Schatz (D-Hawaii), Communications Subcommittee ranking member, said that while the FBI and FCC have responded to congressional inquiries about the attack, they have not supplied any documentation.

Related: Dems: FCC DDOS Attack Raises Cybersecurity Questions

They said questions remain that GAO needs to answer. Those are principally: 1) How did the FCC determine an attack had taken place May 8; 2) How does the FCC plan to prevent a future attack; 3) What are the cybersecurity implications and are other systems at risk; and 4) Has the FCC evaluated other systems for vulnerabilities and if so, has it taken any action.