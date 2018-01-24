Dems Seek Expanded Investigation Into Fake FCC Comments

Some top House Democrats have called on the FBI and Department of Justice to expand an investigation they had already called for into the fake comments filed in the FCC's network neutrality docket.



Related: Dems Seek GAO Review of FCC DDoS Attack



Making that request were Energy & Commerce Committee Ranking Member Frank Pallone, Jr. (D-N.J.), Judiciary Committee Ranking Member Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.), Education and Workforce Committee Ranking Member Bobby Scott (D-Va.) and Oversight and Government Reform Committee Ranking Member Elijah E. Cummings (D-M.D.).



Related: New York AG Investigating Fake Net Neutrality Comments



In a letter to Attorney General Jeff Sessions and FBI Director Christopher Wray, they said that manipulating dockets by flooding them with fake comments was "far more widespread" than initially thought and affected not only the FCC but the Department of Labor, Federal Energy Regulatory Commission and others.



They are asking for a response from DOJ and the FBI by Feb. 7.