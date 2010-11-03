Dems Retain Senate

As expected, the Democrats are projected to retain control of the Senate, which keeps John Kerry (D-Mass.) atop the Senate Communications Subcommittee and Jay Rockefeller (D-W. Va.) in charge of the Senate Commerce Committee.

Rockefeller has pledged to continue to push for stronger protections for kids online privacy, and Kerry has pledged to introduced retransmission consent reform legislation, though it would have a tough time getting passage in the Republican-controlled House.

Kerry has said he would hold a hearing on retrans reform the week of Nov. 17, but that was before Fox and Cablevision settled their dispute.