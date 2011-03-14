Dems, Republicans Still Strongly Divided Over NetRegs

The network neutrality issue continued to break heavily, and

passionately, along party lines in the House Energy & Commerce Committee

even as Republican leaders were trying to collect bipartisan support.

While two Democrats have signed on to the effort to block

the FCC's new network neutrality regs, the Democrats making opening statements

in a full-committee markup on the resolution of disapproval hammered it hard.

The division continued to be over jobs and the economy, or

at least that is how both sides were framing it. Republicans said the FCC's

new regs would stifle innovation and investment and were regulatory

overreach. Democrats said the resolution would stifle innovation and investment

and were a Congressional power play, though one that would not make it to law

in any event.

Rep. Ed Markey (D-Mass.) put it the harshest and, as usual,

with the most memorable rhetoric.

With opening statements being heard Monday on both the EPA

greenhouse gas regulation-targeted Energy Tax Prevention Act and the

resolution (House Joint Resolution 37). Markey linked the two in his

statement.

"There's a method to the Majority's legislative madness

[in considering the two bills together], said Markey. "For the GOP, March

Madness this afternoon is designed to make both the polluters and the broadband

barons the big winners at the expense of our environment, our health, our

economy and American consumers. In other words, today, House Republicans will

take up legislation that would destroy the World Wide Web. And they'll

also bring up a bill that will help destroy the WHOLE WIDE WORLD

itself," he said. "They'll take aim at Google Earth - and set their

sights on "Mother Earth."Janie Schakowski (D-Ill.) said the network

neutrality resolution "undermines public safety and wellbeing." Some

Democrats argue that blocking the FCC's net neutrality regs

and preventing their reimposition in similar form would hamper the

FCC's efforts to create an interoperable broadband public safety network.

Republicans says the FCC would still have the authority to do that.

Rep. Lee Terry (R-Neb.), vice chair of the Communications

Subcommittee, said that the net was open and thriving and that the resolution

would keep it that way. He urged all the members to support it, but took no

shots at the FCC.

But Republicans had some strong rhetoric of their own. Rep.

Marsha Blackburn said the FCC's network neutrality rules a "fairness

doctrine" for the Internet and "out-of-control overreach by a federal

agency."

Like Markey, Committee Chairman Fred Upton (R-Mich.) also tied the two together. "Just as we must stop the EPA from pursuing its runaway regulatory agenda," he said. "We must also put a check on the Federal Communications Commission, which is similarly attempting to commandeer our Internet with unprecedented new regulations."

Rep. Phil Gingrey (R-Ga.) also suggested there

was a link between the two billsl. He said they were both designed to

prevent federal agencies from damaging the economy. He also said it was time to

"rein in the FCC under current leadership."

Rep. Mike Pompeo (R-Kan.) called the regulations the

"height of arrogance" and the resolution an opportunity to restrain job-destroying

agencies.

The hearing ended after those opening statements and will

reconvene for a vote on both bills Tuesday morning (March 15) at 10 a.m.

The resolution passed subcommittee 15-8 last week on a

straight party vote, but with three Dems choosing not to vote either way.

Even if it passes the House, its chances of passing the Senate are slim to

none, a point for committee Chairman Henry Waxman made in the meeting.

"Instead of wasting precious legislative time on another partisan bill

that is not going to become law," Waxman said, "we should be

looking for areas in which we can accomplish something."