Dems To Re-Offer Amendments to Net Neutrality Resolution
It looks like the Democrats will
once again try to amend the Republican's resolution of disapproval invalidating
the FCC's network neutrality rules.
The resolution passed in
the Communications Subcommittee last week. Although amendments are not
germane to such resolutions, Democrats offered up a half dozen to illustrate
the important Internet issues they thought the resolution would prevent the FCC
from dealing with, including Web site blocking, emergency communications,
fraud, child porn, and privacy.
For example, one amendment
stipulates that the FCC regs would go into effect as planned "if the
Commission, in consultation with the Secretary of Labor, determines that the
failure of such rule to take effect would result in the loss of 1000 or more
jobs." Dems argue the resolution would be a job-killer.
According to a list of the
amendments for Tuesday's full House Energy & Commerce Committee hearing,
the same amendments will be offered once again. If past is prologue, Committee
Chairman Fred Upton (R-Mich.) will rule that each is not germane following
their introduction, after which the resolution will be voted on.
Next stop will be the House floor,
though it will almost certainly be stopped in the Democratically
controlled Senate.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.