Dems To Re-Offer Amendments to Net Neutrality Resolution

It looks like the Democrats will

once again try to amend the Republican's resolution of disapproval invalidating

the FCC's network neutrality rules.

The resolution passed in

the Communications Subcommittee last week. Although amendments are not

germane to such resolutions, Democrats offered up a half dozen to illustrate

the important Internet issues they thought the resolution would prevent the FCC

from dealing with, including Web site blocking, emergency communications,

fraud, child porn, and privacy.

For example, one amendment

stipulates that the FCC regs would go into effect as planned "if the

Commission, in consultation with the Secretary of Labor, determines that the

failure of such rule to take effect would result in the loss of 1000 or more

jobs." Dems argue the resolution would be a job-killer.

According to a list of the

amendments for Tuesday's full House Energy & Commerce Committee hearing,

the same amendments will be offered once again. If past is prologue, Committee

Chairman Fred Upton (R-Mich.) will rule that each is not germane following

their introduction, after which the resolution will be voted on.

Next stop will be the House floor,

though it will almost certainly be stopped in the Democratically

controlled Senate.