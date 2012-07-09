Dems Outline Key Topics for FCC Oversight Hearing

House Energy & Commerce Committee staffers have signaled

what issues they think could or should come up at Tuesday's FCC oversight

hearing and the Verizon-SpectrumCo deal was high on the list.

In a memo to Democratic members, the staffers listed the

"key issues" before the five FCC commissioners slated to testify at

the hearing. The first was the spectrum incentive auction legislation that will

fund the creation of an interoperable public safety network with proceeds from

auctioned spectrum reclaimed from broadcasters.

The second item is merger reviews, with the Verizon-cable

transaction leading the list -- the FCC is vetting Verizon's bid to pay $3.9

billion to cable operators Comcast, Time Warner Cable, Cox and Bright House for

advanced wireless spectrum.

The memo does not say what the FCC should do, instead simply

saying that competitors and public interest groups have concerns about the

deal, associated marketing agreements, and a separate, though contingent deal,

for Verizon to trade some spectrum, including SpectrumCo spectrum, to T-Mobile.

Also on the list of key issues are:

The FCC's proposal to allow use of satellite spectrum

authorizations for terrestrial wireless broadband, which is what Dish wants to

do with its satellite spectrum and what LightSquared got a waiver to do before

GPS interference issues prompted the FCC to put the kibosh on that effort.

Recent FCC actions related to the Comcast-NBCU deal

conditions, specifically its finding that Comcast has not complied with a non-neighborhooding

condition when it came to Bloomberg TV, and a consent decree with Comcast over

marketing of low-cost, stand-alone broadband.

The above-mentioned cratering of the LightSquared plan to

wholesale wireless broadband service using its satellite spectrum.

Issues also on the docket, according to the Dems -- there is

no guarantee they will all make it, particularly since the Republicans are

running the meeting -- include Universal Service Fund and intercarrier

compensation reform, reform of the special access market for telecom services,

the FCC's open internet rules currently being challenged in court, data caps,

media ownership rules, indecency and online political files disclosures.