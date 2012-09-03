Dems to Live-Stream Convention

Political conventions aren't complete without balloons, confetti and other celebratory paraphernalia, but the DNC is giving new meaning to the term "streamers."

Democratic National Committee organizers said Sunday that the entire convention (Sept. 4-6 in Charlotte) will be live-streamed in English, Spanish and closed-captioned at www.demconvention.com/live/ and via a mobile app. The Democrats are billing it as the first-ever comprehensively live-streamed political convention.

In addition, online access will be more than just viewing. Streamers will be able to participate in the convention, including via user-generated content and being able to interact with convention attendees.

the organizers are also producing their own Web special, which will air at 8 p.m. Thursday night and include interviews and "special guests" Marc Anthony, Elizabeth Banks, Aisha Tyler, Olivia Wilde, Fran Drescher, Zach Braff, and Alexis Bledel, as well as a post-Obama speech analysis with "political leaders."

Time Warner Cable will get a boatload of earned media since the first two days of the convention are being held at Time Warner Cable arena--the last day shifts to Bank of America Stadium.