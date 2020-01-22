Dems Launch Prosecution of Impeachment Articles

The Senate chaplain, opening the second day of the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump, attempted to set the tone after a first day marked by accusations of cover-ups and serial lying.

"Words have consequences," intoned Chaplain Barry Black. "Give them a civility built upon integrity."

That followed an admonition from Chief Justice John Roberts the night before to take a more civil tone suitable to the venue.

The Democratic impeachment managers delivered their opening arguments as broadcast and cable nets aired special report live coverage.

Those Dems did not appear sanguine about their prospects or about the process.

In a press conference preceding day two, Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) suggested, as have others, that the way the Republicans wanted to set up the trial was an effort to push the case against the President into hours when fewer people would be watching.

Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.) said that it was clear that the impeachment trial was a "forced march toward a predetermined outcome."