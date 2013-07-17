Dems, Hearing Witnesses Say E-Rate Remains Critical Investment

The takeaway from the Democrat-dominated Senate Commerce

Committee hearing on the FCC's E-rate program is that it would be more costly

in the long run not to invest in an expanded and updated program.

E-rate is the congressional mandate to subsidize

telecommunications services to schools and libraries and the hearing featured

two of the program's chief "mandaters," chairman Jay Rockefeller (D- W. Va.)

and newly elected Senator and Commerce Committee member Ed Markey (D-Mass.).

The FCC is planning to launch a rulemaking on

reforming the E-rate program on Friday, only weeks after a presidential

directive to leverage the program to help achieve high-speed broadband to 99%

of schools and libraries.

Acting chairwoman Mignon Clyburn scheduled that launch, but

commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel, as a former top aide to Rockefeller, has been

a long-time champion of an E-rate 2.0 approach to updating the regime and got

shout-outs during the senator for that support, including for bandwidth

benchmarks.

Republican Sens. John Thune (S.D.) and Ron Johnson (Wis.)

introduced various notes of caution about limiting the size of the fund and not

emphasizing speed over reaching unserved schools.

Thune said he was concerned that the FCC not prioritize

"debatable" speed goals over basic service to all schools. Thune

praise FCC commissioner Ajit Pai's proposal for a student-focused reform of

E-rate that was tied to flexibility and local decision-making, and the

discipline to try and do that within the current funding levels.

But all the witnesses -- librarians, school officials, a

Cisco exec, the cochair of Leading Education by Advancing Digital (LEAD)

Commission, an FCC and DOE effort to improve education -- and the Dems on the

panel were in agreement that the emphasis should be on investing what is

necessary to insure students have access to broadband at speeds that

anticipated future needs, or present ones like HD streaming.

Sen. Markey, attending his first hearing in the new post,

said there was a need for greater speed, better Wi-Fi and a more streamlined

application process -- that was another popular issue during the hearing.

He said the program was a good proxy for the success of the

nation and its global competitiveness. Rockefeller said he believed the E-rate

program had spurred a broadband revolution, "insufficient," he added,

"but a revolution nonetheless.

As for the investment and affordability of the program,

which so far has handed out more than $30 billion, Rockefeller suggested that

the country could not afford to let kids fall further behind their global peers

in math and science and could not afford to deny teachers the tools to educate

the next generation.

Commissioner Rosenworcel released following

statement on the hearing: "I am pleased that today the Senate Committee on

Commerce, Science, and Transportation is examining ways to strengthen E-Rate

and expand access to the latest digital technology and learning tools in our

schools and libraries. Through the vision and leadership of Senator

Rockefeller and Senator Markey, E-Rate was first launched seventeen years

ago. It has since done great things to connect our schools and

libraries. But we are quickly moving from a world where what matters is

connectivity to what matters is capacity. So it is time to upgrade the

E-Rate program for the 21st Century. It is time for E-Rate 2.0. We need

to protect what we have done, build on it, and put it on a course to provide

higher speeds and greater opportunities in the days ahead."