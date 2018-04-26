Dems Have Hundreds More Questions for Zuckerberg

Democrats on the House Energy & Commerce Committee have peppered Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg with follow up questions--more than 600 of them.

They say in the two weeks since Zuckerberg testified before Congress on the Cambridge Analytica privacy issue, and they asked him to follow up with answers, they have yet to receive any response.

“Furthermore, our Committee staff met with Facebook staffers two weeks prior to the hearing, and there are still a lot of unanswered questions from that meeting," said Rep. Frank Pallone (D-N.J.). "I understand the magnitude and scope of Facebook’s business, but it simply should not take this long to respond to this Committee’s questions about critical privacy and data security issues."

Among the questions that remain hanging from the hearing, said the Dems, are:

"What specific information is available to users when they use the “Download Your Information” tool?

"How many firms other than Cambridge Analytica did researcher Aleksandr Kogan sell the data he received from Facebook?

"Are you willing to change your business model in the interest of protecting individual privacy?

"How many points of data does Facebook have on the average non-Facebook user?

"How many Facebook share buttons are there on non-Facebook web pages?"

Related: Sen. Nelson Says Facebook Failed Us

But the follow-ups take up almost 60 pages, including over 500 questions from constituents.