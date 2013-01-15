Dems Communications Subcommittee Members Set
The House Communications Subcommittee's Democratic
membership for the 113th Congress has been set, with four news members and one
new seat.
Anna Eshoo (D-Calif.) remains the ranking member of the
subcommittee. She said in a speech Tuesday that her priorities on the
communications tech side will be government spectrum efficiency through
reallocation or sharing; interoperability in the lower 700 MHz spectrum -- broadcast
spectrum -- being freed up for auction to wireless companies; an open Internet;
disclosure of terms of wireless service--she will reintroduce a bill ensuring
consumers know what they are getting before committing to 2-year contracts;
vigorous oversight of FCC incentive auctions/public safety network,
cybersecurity legislation, and teeing up reauthorization of the Satellite
Television Extension and Localism Act, which expires in December 2014.
Other Democrats on the committee are Ed Markey (Mass.), though
his stay could be abbreviated if he wins the Senate seat being vacated by
Secretary of State nominee John Kerry; Mike Doyle (Pa.); Doris Matsui (Calif.);
Bruce Braley (Iowa); Peter Welch (N.H.); Ben Ray Lujan (N.M.); John Dingell
(D-Mich.); Frank Pallone Jr. (N.J.); Bobby Rush (Ill.); Diana DeGette (Colo.);
Jim Matheson (Utah); and Henry A. Waxman (Calif.) ex officio (as chairman of
the parent Energy and Commerce Committee he gets to sit on all the
subcommittees).
There are 13 Democratic members, up from 12 thanks to
Democratic gains in the House in the last election. Out are Adolphus Towns, who
did not run for re-election; John Barrow (Ga.) and Donna Christensen (V.I.), who
both opted to move to Health.
