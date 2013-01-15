Dems Communications Subcommittee Members Set

The House Communications Subcommittee's Democratic

membership for the 113th Congress has been set, with four news members and one

new seat.

Anna Eshoo (D-Calif.) remains the ranking member of the

subcommittee. She said in a speech Tuesday that her priorities on the

communications tech side will be government spectrum efficiency through

reallocation or sharing; interoperability in the lower 700 MHz spectrum -- broadcast

spectrum -- being freed up for auction to wireless companies; an open Internet;

disclosure of terms of wireless service--she will reintroduce a bill ensuring

consumers know what they are getting before committing to 2-year contracts;

vigorous oversight of FCC incentive auctions/public safety network,

cybersecurity legislation, and teeing up reauthorization of the Satellite

Television Extension and Localism Act, which expires in December 2014.

Other Democrats on the committee are Ed Markey (Mass.), though

his stay could be abbreviated if he wins the Senate seat being vacated by

Secretary of State nominee John Kerry; Mike Doyle (Pa.); Doris Matsui (Calif.);

Bruce Braley (Iowa); Peter Welch (N.H.); Ben Ray Lujan (N.M.); John Dingell

(D-Mich.); Frank Pallone Jr. (N.J.); Bobby Rush (Ill.); Diana DeGette (Colo.);

Jim Matheson (Utah); and Henry A. Waxman (Calif.) ex officio (as chairman of

the parent Energy and Commerce Committee he gets to sit on all the

subcommittees).

There are 13 Democratic members, up from 12 thanks to

Democratic gains in the House in the last election. Out are Adolphus Towns, who

did not run for re-election; John Barrow (Ga.) and Donna Christensen (V.I.), who

both opted to move to Health.