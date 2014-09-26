Democrats Top Senate Spending on TV Time

The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee spent the most on TV ad time last week as the Midterm election campaign season gets down to the short strokes.

That is according to a new Center for Public Integrity analysis of CMAG ad-tracking data, which pointed out that the Democrats have accused the Koch's of trying to buy the election.

The DSCC ran 3,800 ads in U.S. Senate races in eight states between Sept. 16 and 22, double the number of ads run by the National Republican Senatorial Committee, but then again, the Republicans had $5 million less in the bank, says CPI.

Republicans have a solid shot at reclaiming the Senate, but some are concerned Democrats' funding edge could translate to an edge in the voting booth as well.

So far, just shy of $225 million has been spent on Senate race TV ad time for the midterms, according to CPI/CMAG figures, with North Carolina leading with $29.6 million.