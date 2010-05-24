Democrats Take Aim at Title II

Free Press is looking to get out in front of a couple of

letters being circulated among Republicans and Democrats taking aim at FCC

Chairman Julius Genachowski's plan to classify the transmission portion of

broadband as a Title II telecommunications service subject to at least a few of

the common carrier regs applied to such services.

One letter is from Gene Green (D-Tex.) and at least 73

other House Democrats, who say the Title II proposal will jepoardize jobs and

deter investment. Addressed to the chairman, the letter says that they have

"serious concerns" about the plan.

"The expanded FCC jurisdiction over broadband that

has been proposed and the manner in which it would be implemented are

unprecedented and create regulatory uncertainty," they write. "The controversy

surrounding that approach will likely serve as a distraction from what should

be our Nation's foremost communications priority: bringing broadband to every

corner of America, getting every American online, and providing the high-speed

connections needed to realize the promises of telemedicine, distance learning,

and other forms of consumer empowerment."

A source familiar with the letter said that it currently

has 74 signatures, all Democrats, and will be sent sometime today.

A second

letter is being readied by Republican leaders on the House Commerce

Committee and Communications Subcommittee, says Free Press, which has created

an online tool (at www.savetheinternet.com)

that highlights some of both letters' points against the group's own views in

support of reclassifcation.

The Republican letter uses even stronger language

than the Democrats', essentially leading off by telling the chairman to stop

and leave the issue to Congress (it is unclear how many Republicans have signed

on).

Both letters suggest the chairman should wait for

marching orders from Congress before weighing in, something the Bells and cable

ISP's have been arguing for.

The commission is expected soon to issue a notice of

inquiry and notice of proposed forbearance on Title II reclassification. It has

already outlined the proposal but will get input in the NOI and officially

signal in the forbearance notice the vast majority of Title II regs that it

will not apply to broaband.

A May 24 editorial in The Washington Postwas along the same

lines of the two letters, saying it is "nonsense" to think ISPs will

leap into a regulatory void to "engage in mischief," arguing the

Title II move is "unacceptable," and suggesting congressional action

in concert with industry, again echoing arguments made by the major phone and

cable companies.

“Most people consider this a partisan issue – Democrats support net neutrality regulations, Republicans oppose it,” said Green in announcing the letter late Monday. “This letter clearly shows it is not a partisan issue. A large number of Democrats have reservations about such a significant regulatory shift and the impacts it will have on jobs and investment.”