Democratic Sens. Push FCC Net Neutrality Vote Delay

More than two dozen Senators wrote FCC Chairman Ajit Pai Monday in a close-to-last-ditch effort to turn him away from his proposed rollback of net neutrality rules, scheduled for next week.

The chairman has responded that the vote is going ahead, and the order will pass.

They cited the latest argument for delaying a vote, the fake and misidentified comments the FCC accepted and posted in the Restoring Internet Freedom docket.

They said there needs to be an investigation of bots potentially interfering via hundreds of thousands of comments, as well as 50,000 comments they say appear to have been excluded from the proceeding according to a FOIA request by the National Hispanic Media Coalition.

They said that without the additional information the FCC cannot fairly evaluate the public's viewpoints.

They cited the investigation of New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman, which was the subject of a press conference in New York that featured Title II fan and Democratic FCC Commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel. Both also called for delaying a vote until both state and federal investigations had been launched and completed.

Various net neutrality groups have been using the docket issues to try to get FCC chair Ajit Pai to delay the Dec. 14 vote.

Signatories to the letter included Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), Ed Markey (D-Mass.), Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), Al Franken (D-Minn.), Ron Wyden (D-Ore.), and Corey Booker (D-N.J.).