Democratic Senators Pan Trump 'Wall Cam'

A novel video streaming issue has arisen in D.C., one that does not involve Locast or the regulatory status of over-the-top services vis a vis MVPDs.

A quartet of Democratic Senators have introduced legislation that would not allow government funds to be used to live-stream border wall construction activities.

That comes after the Washington Post reported that the Trump Administration wanted to set up web cams to record that construction--critics of the Trump border policy have challenged that a wall is actually being built.

“The only idea dumber than building a so-called ‘impenetrable’ wall along our southern border is livestreaming it,” said Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.). “Trump has already wasted billions on his border wall boondoggle, we shouldn’t waste a single dollar on a wall-cam.”

Joining Markey on the letter were Sens. Mazie Hirono (D-Hawaii), Cory Booker (D-N.J.), and Ron Wyden (D-Ore.).