Democratic Reps Urge FCC, DOJ to Scrutinize Verizon-SpectrumCo

In a letter circulated to the press Wednesday,

a group of House Democrats are asking the FCC and Justice to look closely at

the impacts of the proposed sale by cable operators to Verizon of a block of

advanced wireless spectrum.

Ed Markey (D-Mass.) and John Conyers (D-Mich.) led a group

of more than a half dozen House members in pressing the government to consider

the impact of the deal on competition and consumers. They say they are

concerned about both the deal and the related cross-marketing agreements that

allow Verizon and cable operators Comcast, Time Warner Cable, Cox and Bright

House to cross-promote their respective services.

The letters to the FCC and Justice do not take a position on

the merger, simply asking them to "examine this proposed transaction for

its potential impact on the communications landscape and the goals of the

Telecommunications Act of 1996," which was to promote competition between

cable and telephone companies.

Some deal critics and Democratic legislators have expressed

concerns that the deal will mean Verizon and the major cable operators will

start cooperating, rather than competing, dividing up services, cross-promoting

them, and squeezing out competitors via the marketing agreements and an

agreement to work together on R&D into seamlessly integrating wired and

wireless broadband.