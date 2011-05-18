DeMint Named Ranking Member of Senate CommunicationsSubcommittee

As expected, Sen. Jim DeMint (R-S.C.) has been named ranking

member of the Senate Communications Subcommittee, which oversees the FCC and

communications issues.

DeMint introduced a bill in the last Congress to block what

at the time was the FCC's plan, or at least proposal, to reclassify Internetaccess under Title II.

He also called for defunding noncommercial TV and radio.

He was also the only senator to vote against the nomination of FCC Chairman

Julius Genachowski.

New subcommittee minority assignments were announced

Wednesday, with DeMint replacing Sen. John Ensign (R-Nev.), who resigned his

seat in the midst of an ethics probe.

DeMint was elected in 2004. In addition to serving on the

Commerce Committee--of which Communications is a subcommittee--he sits on the

Banking, Foreign Relations and Joint Economic subcommittees.

"I've had the pleasure of knowing Senator DeMint for several years and I look forward to continue working with him in his new capacity as Ranking Member of the Subcommittee," said FCC Commissioner Robert McDowell. "His leadership, insight and perspective will be valuable as the FCC addresses issues that are so important to the American economy."

The chairman of the Communications Subcommittee is John

Kerry (D-Mass.).