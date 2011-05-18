DeMint Named Ranking Member of Senate CommunicationsSubcommittee
As expected, Sen. Jim DeMint (R-S.C.) has been named ranking
member of the Senate Communications Subcommittee, which oversees the FCC and
communications issues.
DeMint introduced a bill in the last Congress to block what
at the time was the FCC's plan, or at least proposal, to reclassify Internetaccess under Title II.
He also called for defunding noncommercial TV and radio.
He was also the only senator to vote against the nomination of FCC Chairman
Julius Genachowski.
New subcommittee minority assignments were announced
Wednesday, with DeMint replacing Sen. John Ensign (R-Nev.), who resigned his
seat in the midst of an ethics probe.
DeMint was elected in 2004. In addition to serving on the
Commerce Committee--of which Communications is a subcommittee--he sits on the
Banking, Foreign Relations and Joint Economic subcommittees.
"I've had the pleasure of knowing Senator DeMint for several years and I look forward to continue working with him in his new capacity as Ranking Member of the Subcommittee," said FCC Commissioner Robert McDowell. "His leadership, insight and perspective will be valuable as the FCC addresses issues that are so important to the American economy."
The chairman of the Communications Subcommittee is John
Kerry (D-Mass.).
