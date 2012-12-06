DeMint Exiting Senate to Head Heritage

Sen. James DeMint (R-S.C.), who was in the conversation for

chair of the Senate Commerce Committee if the Republicans had taken back

control of that body, will resign next month to head conservative think tank

the Heritage Foundation, his office announced Thursday. His term was not up

until 2016.

"I'm leaving the Senate now, but I'm not leaving the

fight," he said in a statement. "I've decided to join The Heritage

Foundation at a time when the conservative movement needs strong leadership in

the battle of ideas. No organization is better equipped to lead this fight and

I believe my experience in public office as well as in the private sector as a

business owner will help Heritage become even more effective in the years to

come.

Broadcasters won't be shedding many tears, though cable

operators are losing a champion on the issues of network neutrality and control

over their own networks.

DeMint, ranking member of the Senate Communications

Subcommittee, has been a big backer of sweepingtelecom deregulation, including scrapping the retrans regime.

A bill he co-sponsored in 2011 would:

Repeal those provisions of the Communications Act that

mandate the carriage and purchase of certain broadcast signals by cable

operators, satellite providers, and their customers.

Repeal the Communications Act's "retransmission consent" provisions

and the Copyright Act's "compulsory license" provisions, thereby

allowing negotiations for the carriage of broadcast stations to take place in

the same deregulated environment as negotiations for carriage of non-broadcast

channels such as Discovery, Food Network and AMC.

Repeal ownership limitations imposed on local media operators, allowing

businesses to evolve and adapt to today's dynamic communications market.

While broadcasters would like to see local caps go away,

they were not ready to trade retrans for the privilege.

DeMint has long wanted to curb FCC authority over

competition policy, and tried to createhurdles to the FCC's network neutrality regs.