DeMint Calls for Defunding Noncoms

Senator Jim DeMint (R-SC) said Friday he will introduce a bill to defund NPR and PBS.

That came in the wake of NPR's firing of Juan Williams for comments about Muslims made on the O'Reilly factor.

"Once again we find the only free speech liberals

support is the speech with which they agree. The incident with Mr.

Williams shows that NPR is not concerned about providing the listening

public with an honest debate of today's issues, but rather

with promoting a one-sided liberal agenda," said DeMint.

Currently the Corporation for Public Broadcasting funding

for PBS and NPR is $430 million for 2011. CPB hands out the government

funds, which are only about 15% of noncom budgets, the rest coming from

viewer donations, grants, and corporate underwriting.

"We can't keep borrowing hundreds of millions of dollars

from China each year to fund public radio and public TV when there are

so many choices already in the market for news and entertainment," said

DeMint.

Free Press denounced DeMint's plans. "This is nothing

more than political opportunism by figures who have made their careers

on these types of shenanigans," said Free Press President Josh Silver in

a statement. "Calling to defund a public institution

that is one of the few sources of original, in-depth journalism and

educational programming - based on NPR's personnel decision - is like

calling for the death penalty in small claims court."

It was at least the second attack on public broadcasting this week.

Media watchdog group Fairness and Accuracy in Reporting

(FAIR) earlier this week released its third study of PBS' NewsHour, and

said that it featured sources "from a narrow range of elite white male

experts," which it argues was a "failure" of

its mission to provide inclusive alternatives to commercial news.

"As in its previous studies of the PBS NewsHour (1990 and

2006), FAIR seems to be accusing us of covering the people who make

decisions that affect people's lives, many of whom work in government,

the military, or corporate America," Linda Winslow,

executive produce of PBS NewsHour said in response. "That's what we do:

we're a news program, and that's who makes news."

Republicans have periodically threatened to cut or cut

out noncom funding over various issues, including the perceived liberal

bias in some shows and, on at least one occasion, anger over a kids

show, Postcards From Buster (produced with Department

of Education money), that featured some two-momie families.