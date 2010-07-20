DeMint Bill Would Create Hurdles for Net Neutrality Regs

Senator Jim DeMint (R-SC) is working on

a bill that would make it much more difficult for the FCC to expand and

codify its

network neutrality guidelines, and

would rein in the FCC's authority over competition policy in the process

by establishing a

"competition analysis-based

regulatory framework."

A source confirms that bill language is being worked on, but is not final.

The Freedom for Consumer Choice [FCC]

Act, according one version being floated Tuesday, would prevent the FCC from issuing any rules on unfair methods

of competition or

unfair or deceptive acts or

practices unless it had determined first, via a rulemaking, that the

marketplace was not

sufficient to protect consumers,

that the act or practice causes or is likely to cause substantial

injury, that consumers

can't avoid that consequence

themselves, and that the injury is not outweighed by "countervailing

benefits to consumers or

competition.

There would be a five-year sunset on

any regs that did pass that test, unless the FCC could affirmatively

re-justify them.

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce, for one,

is all for it. "The bill correctly recognizes that without evidence of a

market failure and consumer harm, the Federal

Communications Commission's (FCC) current push to regulate the Internet

is not

justified and would jeopardize the

tremendous investment, innovation, consumer choice, and job creation

evidenced in today's

broadband marketplace."

DeMint was co-sponsor of a legislative

attempt last fall to block funding for any new network neutrality rules.

The FCC has proposed network neutrality

rules, but its authority to do so was called into question by a federal

court's ruling it had not justified its

authority for sanctioning of Comcast for blocking BitTorrent

peer-to-peer uploads.