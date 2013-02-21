Demand Progress Demands End to CISPA

Activist group Demand Progress is continuing its fight

against a cybersecurity information sharing billre-introduced last week and backed by cable ops and other ISPs.

The group said Thursday that over 90,000 members had

expressed their displeasure with CISPA (the Cyber Intelligence Sharing and

Protection Act) introduced last week by Rep. Mike Rogers (R-Mich.).

Rogers introduced the same bill last year, after which

Demand Progress members -- over 200,000 the group says -- called or emailed

their legislators to complain. That complaint is that the bill preempts all

online privacy laws by allowing for the sharing of cybersecurity threat

information between industry and government without a warrant and with

liability protections for industry.

The group even invoked its late founder, Aaron Swartz, who

dubbed CISPA the "Patriot Act of the Internet."

CISPA passed the House 248-168 last April before running

into a Senate controlled by Democrats favoring a bill with cybersecurity

guidelines Republicans feared would morph into mandates.

The president two weeks ago mandated that voluntary

guidelines be created, but the language was general enough that it drew little

pushback from industry.