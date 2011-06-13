Delaware Governor Backs AT&T-T-Mobile

Add Delaware's Jack Markell to the list of governors who have weighed in in support of the AT&T-T-Mobile merger.



That makes a total of 18 to date, according to the company, which added two governors to its previous total of 15 last week in its petition to deny those petitioning to deny the deal.



Saying it was about getting private sector investment in jobs and helping connect schools and hospitals, among others, to broadband, Markell said in a letter to the FCC commissioners that approving the deal "is one way you can help us build a strong climate for investment, education, and employment here in Delaware."



Promoting broadband as a driver of job creation and competitiveness has been one of the issues former Delaware Senator and current Vice President Joe Biden has been focused on.