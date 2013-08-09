DeGette Replaces Markey on Privacy Caucus

Rep. Diane DeGette (D-Colo.) has been named co-chair of the Congressional Bi-Partisan Privacy Caucus.

She replaces Ed Markey (D-Mass.), who won a special election to replace John Kerry as a Massachusetts senator.

"I am excited to have my friend and colleague Representative Diana DeGette join me in my efforts to protect the privacy of all Americans," said caucus co-chair Rep. Joe Barton (R-Texas). "I have admired her work over the years, and I believe that she is a great addition.

Members of the caucus have investigated the privacy practices of Google, Apple and Facebook, among others.