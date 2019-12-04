December 2019 Streaming Series Programming Preview
By Marc Berman
Unlike the broadcast networks that never deviate from premiering the majority of their new series the third week each September and consider January through April the midseason timeframe, there is no set period to launch original content on digital streamers. Until recently, the various streaming services debuted most new shows (in any category) on Friday, which in the broadcast world continues to erode. But now, with more streamers in the mix, other days are becoming more common for launching new products. And, in this ongoing monthly feature, we offer a sneak peak at the programming of note (scripted and non-scripted) on the various streaming platforms.
The order is alphabetical by airdate. The streaming time begins at 3:01 a.m. ET. The listed season and number of episodes (when available) are highlighted. And we feature the remainder of December in this premiere installment.
Tell Me a Story (CBS All Access) – Thursday, Dec. 5 (second season premiere, 10 episodes)
“Beauty and the Beast,” “Sleeping Beauty” and “Cinderella” are the focus in season two of this psychological thriller, which reimagines of some of the world’s most beloved fairy tales.
V Wars (Netflix) – Thursday, Dec. 5 (first season, 10 episodes)
Based on the comic book series by Jonathan Maberry, V Wars follows the story of a scientist (Ian Somerhalder) and his best friend (Adrian Holmes) as they face the evolving crisis of a deadly outbreak that fractures society into opposing factions, potentially escalating to a future war between humans and vampires.
Astronomy Club: The Sketch Comedy (Netflix) – Friday, Dec. 6 (first season, 6 episodes)
From Kenya Barris (black-ish, mixed-ish), members of improv and comedy sketch troupe "The Astronomy Club” perform. The ensemble includes Shawtane Bowen, Jonathan Braylock, Ray Cordova, James III, Caroline Martin, Jerah Milligan, Monique Moses, and Keisha Zollar.
The Confession Killer (Netflix) – Friday, Dec. 6 (series premiere, 5 episodes)
The infamous legacy of Henry Lee Lucas -- a serial killer who confessed to 600 murders in the early 1980s -- is the focus of this new docuseries.
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon) – Friday, Dec. 6 (third season, 8 episodes)
Midge (Rachel Brosnahan) is now the opening act for singer Shy Baldwin (Leroy McClain), performing for the troops in New York City; Abe (Tony Shalhoub) looks for a new career; the family is about to lose their apartment now that Abe is unemployed; and Susie (Alex Borstein) decides to accept Sophie Lennon’s (Jane Lynch) offer. Oh, and did we mention that Midge has a one-night stand with her ex-Joel (Michael Zegen), which she is hoping will lead to more?
Truth Be Told (Apple TV+) – Friday, Dec. 6 (first season, 8 episodes)
Oscar winner Octavia Spencer plays a true-crime podcaster who tries to solve the mystery surrounding a family patriarch’s death.
Virgin River (Netflix) – Friday, Dec. 6 (first season, 8 episodes)
When a city nurse (Alexandra Breckenridge) moves to a small town to become a nurse practitioner, she discovers small-town living is not as simple as she expected.
Castle Rock (Hulu) – Wednesday, Dec. 11 (second season, 10 episodes)
The story of how budding psychopath Annie Wilkes (Lizzy Caplan) became a killer is the focus.
The Expanse (Amazon) – Friday, Dec. 13 (third season, 10 episodes)
Formerly on Syfy, this fourth season of “The Expanse,” now available on Amazon, promises to offer a “blood-soaked gold rush” as everyone fights for resources on a newly discovered planet rich in natural resources.
Marvel’s Runaways (Hulu) – Friday, Dec. 13 (third – and final -- season, 10 episodes)
The Runaways frantically search for their captured friends Chase (Greg Sulkin), Gert (Ariela Barer) and Karolina (Virginia Gardner).
Soundtrack (Netflix) – Wednesday, Dec. 18 (first season, 10 episodes)
Described as a romantic comedy musical, the focus is on the love stories connecting a diverse group of people in present day Los Angeles.
The Witcher (Netflix) – Friday, Dec. 20 (first season, 8 episodes)
Filmed in Hungary, Henry Cavill stars as Geralt, a mutated monster hunter who struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove to be more wicked than beasts.
Bonfire of Destiny (Netflix) – Thursday, December 26 (first season, 8 episodes)
Set in 1897, this French period drama follows three women whose lives are changed forever following the Charity Bizarre Fire.
Fast & Furious: Spy Racers (Netflix) – Thursday, Dec. 26 (first season, 8 episodes)
Based on the film franchise, this animated series follows Tony Toretto, Dominic Toretto’s cousin, after he is recruited by a government agency together with his friends to infiltrate an elite racing league serving as a front for a crime organization called SH1FT3R that is bent on world domination.
Kevin Hart: Don't F**k This Up (Netflix) - Friday, Dec. 27 (first season)
Comedian Kevin Hart documents his career and his marriage in this new docuseries.
The Neighbor (Netflix) - Tuesday, Dec. 31 (first season)
Based on the comic book, a young man (Quim Gutierrez) struggling to handle adulthood and his girlfriend experiences a complete shift in priorities after he receives the powers of a superhero.
We’d love to stay in touch, sign up for the NextTV team to contact you with great news, content and offers.