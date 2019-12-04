December 2019 Streaming Series Programming Preview

Unlike the broadcast networks that never deviate from premiering the majority of their new series the third week each September and consider January through April the midseason timeframe, there is no set period to launch original content on digital streamers. Until recently, the various streaming services debuted most new shows (in any category) on Friday, which in the broadcast world continues to erode. But now, with more streamers in the mix, other days are becoming more common for launching new products. And, in this ongoing monthly feature, we offer a sneak peak at the programming of note (scripted and non-scripted) on the various streaming platforms.

The order is alphabetical by airdate. The streaming time begins at 3:01 a.m. ET. The listed season and number of episodes (when available) are highlighted. And we feature the remainder of December in this premiere installment.