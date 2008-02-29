Deborah Platt Majoras Exiting Federal Trade Commission
Federal Trade Commission chairman Deborah Platt Majoras will step down next month, the agency said Thursday.
Majoras, who has been chairman since August 2004, wil join Procter & Gamble in Cincinnati as VP and general counsel. She will be prevented from lobbying or practicing before the FTC for one year..
P&G is one of the companies she pushed to self-regulate food marketing practices in an effort to help combat the childhood-obesity issue.
Late last year, Majoras took heat from media activists after she said she would not recuse herself from reviewing the Google-DoubleClick merger.
The Electronic Privacy Information Center and the Center for Digital Democracy had asked her to excuse herself from reviewing Google's $3.1 billion acquisition of DoubleClick, saying there was a conflict of interest because her husband was a partner in law firm Jones Day, and that firm's Web site said the company was retained to advise DoubleClick in the merger.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.