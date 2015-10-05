Deadline Set For Retrans Good Faith Comments

The comment deadlines have been set for the FCC's review of good faith retrans negotiations.

The Federal Register published the FCC item Oct. 2, which stemmed from a STELAR legislation mandate that the FCC launch the review, which triggered the setting of those dates.

Comments are due Dec. 1 and reply comments are due Dec. 31, though given that is New Year's Eve, look for parties to seek a different end date.

The FCC voted unanimously last month to issue its rulemaking proposal revisiting the definition of good faith retransmission consent negotiations. The item looks at what should be included in a totality of circumstances test, which goes beyond the per se violations already enumerated—although commenters are hoping the FCC will update/clarify some of those as well. (http://www.broadcastingcable.com/news/washington/fcc-approves-good-faith...).