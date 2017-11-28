DCA Warns of Pirate Facilitators

Nonprofit Digital Citizens Alliance has produced a slick video to try and educate Washington about the risks of devices--including kodi boxes--and apps that it says facilitate the distribution of pirated content, including potentially exposing kids to porn.

The video warns about the devices and apps exposing computers to malware and ransomware and users to inappropriate content.

It points out that the devices and apps are sometimes sold in retail stores alongside legitimate products.

The rise of illegal streaming devices (ISDs) has made it easier than ever for kids to get access to illicit videos (including child pornography) and unlicensed content which is often loaded with malware that infects our electronic devices," said the group in releasing the video.

“There is nothing on jailbroken equipment to protect your kids from illicit and/or malicious material,” said Digital Citizens Alliance Executive Director Tom Galvin in a statement. "Pornography lives right next to popular movies. There is nothing distinguishing whether the content comes from a licensed provider or if it is stolen and laced with malware. Once that material comes in to your home and infects your devices, it’s not easy to clear it out.”

Galvin wants regulators to join with some attorneys general to create their own videos for TV and social media promoting vigilance in identifying and shunning pirated content.