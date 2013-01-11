D.C. Won't Prosecute NBC's Gregory Over Ammo

NBC reported Friday that D.C.'s attorney general won't

charge Meet the Press host David

Gregory with illegal possession of a high-capacity ammunition magazine, which

he displayed on the air Dec. 23 in an interview with the National Rifle

Association's Wayne LaPierre.

According to the network, attorney General Irvin B. Nathan

said in a letter that Gregory was trying to "promote the First Amendment

purpose of informing an ongoing public debate about firearms policy."