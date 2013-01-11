D.C. Won't Prosecute NBC's Gregory Over Ammo
NBC reported Friday that D.C.'s attorney general won't
charge Meet the Press host David
Gregory with illegal possession of a high-capacity ammunition magazine, which
he displayed on the air Dec. 23 in an interview with the National Rifle
Association's Wayne LaPierre.
According to the network, attorney General Irvin B. Nathan
said in a letter that Gregory was trying to "promote the First Amendment
purpose of informing an ongoing public debate about firearms policy."
