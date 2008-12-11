DC Stations Planning DTV Shutoff test

In addition to participating in a national analog shut-off test Dec. 17 (29 states and counting, according to the National Association of Broadcasters), TV stations in the Washington D.C. market will also flank that test with two other, two-minute shut-off tests on Dec. 15 and 23.

That is according to Ion Media, which has helped coordinate tests around the country

Eleven stations in the market will simulate the cut-off of analog signals at 11:28-11:30 p.m. on Dec. 15, and at 7:28-7:30 p.m. on Dec. 17, when markets across the country will do their own variations on cut-off tests; then between 10:28 and 10:30 a.m. on Dec. 23.

The FCC has encouraged broadcasters to conduct more and longer tests to help viewers prepare.

Analog-only viewers will see a graphic telling them they are not ready for the switch to digital and what they need to do to prepare.