D.C. Reacts to David Redl's NTIA Nomination

Reaction was coming in Wednesday to the nomination of David Redl, currently with the House Energy & Commerce Committee, to head the National Telecommunications & Information Administration, which oversees government spectrum and acts as the President's telecom advisor.



“David Redl is a superb choice to lead NTIA," said FCC Chairman Ajit Pai. "His extensive experience as Chief Counsel for Communications and Technology at the U.S. House of Representatives Energy & Commerce Committee makes him uniquely qualified to lead the agency charged with managing the spectrum held by the U.S. government.



“He is also a skillful expert in communications issues central to NTIA’s mission of ensuring that the Internet remains an engine for innovation and economic growth. The FCC has long had a close partnership with NTIA, and I personally look forward to continuing that relationship with that agency under David’s leadership.”



“David Redl is an exceptional choice to serve as Assistant Secretary of Communications and Information and Administrator of NTIA, and we encourage Congress to quickly act on his nomination," said Michael Powell, president of NCTA: The Internet & Television Assocaition. "David has been immersed in telecommunications policy for years and brings significant knowledge and expertise to the important issues that NTIA will tackle in the coming years. We look forward to working with David and the Administration to continue charting a course that enables America to remain a global internet and communications leader.”

“The Commerce Department can play a vital role in expanding access to broadband networks and the vast benefits they offer to our digital economy," said USTelecom CEO Jonathan Spalter. "David Redl is the right person, at the right time, to champion leading-edge innovation and investment in our nation’s broadband infrastructure. We encourage the Senate to act swiftly in confirming him so he can begin the critical work of connecting Americans in all corners of the country to the promise and potential of broadband.”

"On the Hill, at the FCC or in the private sector, it's always been about spectrum for David Redl," said WifiForward, which congratulated him on his nomination. "With more than eight billion Wi-Fi devices in use around the globe, Americans need balanced telecommunications policies that will make more spectrum available to support emerging technologies and spur economic growth. We are thrilled at the opportunity to work with Mr. Redl on freeing up more spectrum for both licensed and unlicensed technologies."



I congratulate David Redl on his nomination as the next administrator of NTIA,” said Competitive Carriers Association President Steven K. Berry. “Many decisions made at NTIA, particularly regarding the use of spectrum, impact competition in the mobile ecosystem. David’s broad knowledge and understanding of spectrum management and allocation make him an ideal candidate for the position, building upon years of service to the Energy and Commerce Committee and the wireless industry. CCA members are an important part of this mobile ecosystem, and I look forward to our continued work with David at NTIA to ensure consumers and the economy benefit from more spectrum resources for a more competitive marketplace.”



Rep. Greg Walden (R-Ore.), chairman of the House Energy & Commerce Committee, who tapped Redl to remain as chief counsel to the committee when he took over the chairmanship in January, took a moment during a Hill hearing Wednesday (May 17) to call Redl an "incredibly valuable part of our efforts on communications law," and called for a round of applause, which ensued.



“WTA has worked with David over the years in his position at the House Energy and Commerce Committee, and we look forward to continuing this relationship should he be confirmed to lead NTIA,” said Derrick Owens, VP of government affairs for WTA-Advocates for Rural Broadband. “David’s professionalism and knowledge of the many telecommunications issues will serve the agency well.”



“President Trump has made a great choice in tapping longtime Capitol Hill staffer David Redl to serve as the head of the NTIA," said INCOMPAS, whose members include edge providers, competitive carriers and others. "Experienced and substantive, Redl is well suited to the task of helping deploy America’s broadband networks, wired and wireless, to more American consumers and businesses. Redl’s grasp of spectrum policy will be an asset for the administration as they seek to build infrastructure and create jobs.”









