D.C. Expresses Solidarity with France

Washington was weighing in Friday night (Nov. 13) on the horrific terrorist attacks Paris, starting with President Barack Obama.

"This is a heartbreaking situation," the President said. "And obviously those of us here in the United States know what it’s like. We’ve gone through these kinds of episodes ourselves. And whenever these kinds of attacks happened, we’ve always been able to count on the French people to stand with us. They have been an extraordinary counterterrorism partner, and we intend to be there with them in that same fashion."

"“My prayers tonight are with the people of France and all those impacted by the terrible tragedy unfolding in Paris," said Senator and presidential candidate Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) "These brutal terror attacks against innocent civilians are a reminder of the increasing dangers facing free peoples around the world, and it is important for all Americans to stand with the people of France in this difficult time.

“As we learn more about the attacks and who is behind them, the United States should assist the French government in finding those who are accountable and bringing them to justice. We cannot let those who seek to disrupt our way of life succeed. We must increase our efforts at home and abroad to improve our defenses, destroy terrorist networks, and deprive them of the space from which to operate.”

“My prayers are with the victims of these heinous terror attacks and their families," said Homeland Security Committee Chairman McCaul (R-Tex.) "We stand firmly alongside our French allies as they root out the perpetrators of this despicable violence and bring them to justice. While we must always remain vigilant, there are no known, credible threats to the homeland at this time.”

Rep. Peter King (R-N.Y.), chairman of the Homeland Security Subcommittee on Counterterrorism and Intelligence tweeted that the attacks--which included so-called "soft targets including a restaurant, soccer game and concert--were a "nightmare scenario."