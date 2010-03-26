D.C. Court Rules Campaign Contribution Limits On Individuals is Unconstitutional

A D.C. court has handed down a ruling that could mean even

more political ad money flowing into the Midterm election cycle.

Saying that the Supreme Court's decision in Citizens United

had resolved the appeal, the Federal Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit

Friday (March 26) ruled that the campaign finance law contribution limits by

individuals to SpeechNow, a 527 group advocating the election of federal

candidates, are unconstitutional.

That came in a unanimous decision by all nine members of the

court in SpeechNow.org vs. the FEC. And just as in Citizens United, the D.C.

court held that while the contribution limits (or expenditure limits in the

case of Citizens United) were unconstitutional, reporting and organizational

requirements for the group were not. "The public has an interest in

knowing who is speaking about a candidate and who is funding that speech,"

said the court, which also upheld the requirement that the group register as a

political committee.

In the September Citizens United decision, the Supreme Court

removed the ban on direct corporate and union funding of campaign ads, though

not the reporting requirements, calling it an unconstitutional restriction on

political speech.

The FEC had argued that because Citizens United was about

expenditure and not contribution limits, the Supreme Court decision did not

apply. But, writing for the court Friday, Chief Judge David Sentelle disagreed:

"Because Citizens United holds that independent expenditures do not

corrupt or give the appearance of corruption as a matter of law, then the

government can have no anti-corruption interest in limiting contributions to

independent expenditure-only organizations. No matter which standard of review

governs contribution limits, the limits on contributions to SpeechNow cannot

stand."

Given that finding, he said, "this simplifies the task

of weighing the First Amendment interests implicated by contributions to

SpeechNow against the government's interest in limiting such contributions....

Thus, we do not need to quantify to what extent contributions to SpeechNow are

an expression of core political speech. We don't need to answer whether giving

money is speech per se, or if contributions are merely symbolic expressions of

general support, or if it matters in this case that just one person, David

Keating, decides what the group will say. All that matters is that the First

Amendment cannot be encroached upon for naught."

The Center for Competitive Politics (CCP), which supported

the Supreme Court's call, praised the D.C. Circuit's decision.

"We are grateful that the court recognized the

importance of the right of association in politics and speech," said CCP VP and

SpeechNow co-counsel Stephen Hoersting in a statement. "The court affirmed that

groups of passionate individuals, like billionaires-and corporations and unions

after Citizens United-have the right to spend without limit to independently

advocate for or against federal candidates."

But CCP was not as pleased with the court's upholding of the

requirement to register as a political committee. "It's unfortunate that the

court did not recognize how political committee status regulation by the FEC

places restrictive burdens on grassroots political groups," said CCP and

Former FEC Chairman Bradley Smith. "The court's decision means that the

FEC regulatory regime will continue to favor large, established special

interests over ad hoc groups of like-minded citizens who gather together to

enhance their voices in politics."