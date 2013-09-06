D.C. Court To Release Same-Day Audio of Net Neutrality Argument

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Court will make same-day audio of oral arguments available online, starting with Monday's Open Internet oral argument.

The court voted unanimously May 14 to adopt the new policy, which launches Sept. 9. The first case on the docket is Verizon v. FCC, the challenge to the FCC's Open Internet Order. Monday is also the start of the court's new term.

The recordings will be available at U.S. Court of Appeals' website by 3 p.m. the same day. "[T]he Court is pleased to provide this new level of public access to our proceedings,” said Chief Judge Merrick Garland in announcing the launch of the policy.

C-SPAN is preparing to produce coverage of the hearing as it has done for Supreme Court oral arguments audio, according to a spokesman. That would likely include C-SPAN Radio as well as TV and online platforms.