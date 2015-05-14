D.C. Court Looking Solid for Title II Challenge

It is looking like cable and telco's Title II court challenge will definitely be heard in the D.C. Circuit.

A couple of petitioners had filed in other circuits, but have now signaled the relevant courts that they will not oppose transferring all the cases to the D.C. Circuit, which was chosen by lottery as the court in which all those cases would be consolidated.

The FCC supported the venue and filed motions to move all the challenges to D.C.

According to a filing with the Third Circuit federal appeals court Thursday, Full Service Network et al. said it did not oppose the FCC's motion to transfer the case to D.C. A similar filing was made to the Fifth Circuit by Alamo Broadband, which had filed in the Fifth Circuit.