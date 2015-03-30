D.C. Court to Hear USTelecom, Alamo Title II Challenges

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit has been chosen to hear USTelecom and Alamo Broadband challenges to the FCC's Title II reclassification of Internet Access service.

That is according to a decision by the U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation. The panel randomly picks the circuit if challenges are filed in more than one venue.

USTelecom filed in the D.C. Circuit, Alamo in the Fifth Circuit, which covers Texas, where the company is based. The D.C. court is the one that threw out the FCC's 2010 Open Internet order, rejected the FCC's Comcast/BitTorrent net neutrality ruling, and is generally the venue of choice for regulatory challenges by industry (it is also the court with primary jurisdiction over FCC decisions).

