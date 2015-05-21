D.C. Chorus Sings Rosenworcel Praises

Industry players, public interest groups and prominent Hill members were all weighing in Thursday on the President's intention to renominate FCC commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel to a second term, echoing a theme of public service and passion for her positions.

"NAB congratulates Commissioner Rosenworcel on her renomination to the FCC," said NAB President Gordon Smith. "She has proven to be a dedicated public servant and a leader in public safety, technology and consumer protection. We appreciate her fair treatment and open door policy toward broadcast-related issues and strongly support her swift confirmation."

“[She] has a deep background in communications law and policy, extraordinary professional experience and a history of public service,” said USTelecom President Walter McCormick Jr., “and has shown herself to be a responsible Commissioner dedicated to the public interest. We extend our congratulations to Commissioner Rosenworcel and look forward to continuing to work with her on a host of important public policy issues relating to 21st century communications and the new Internet ecosystem.”

“ACA congratulates FCC Commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel on her well-deserved nomination to serve a new term at the agency," said American Cable Association President Matt Polka. "Commissioner Rosenworcel knows the unique issues facing the independent cable community, and she regularly considers the needs of industry providers serving rural markets with advanced communications services in her decision-making.

“A talented and hard-working public servant, Commissioner Rosenworcel shares with ACA an abiding interest in public policies that promote competition and protect consumers. Independent cable operators look forward to working with Commissioner Rosenworcel for another five years following her Senate confirmation.”

“We applaud President Obama for renominating Commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel to the FCC and urge the Senate to move quickly toward confirmation," said Consumer Electronics Association President Gary Shapiro. "Commissioner Rosenworcel is a technophile who seeks out and understands our nation’s innovators and the needs of first responders. She also recognizes the importance of securing additional licensed and unlicensed spectrum to fuel our ever-growing demand for anytime/anywhere connectivity. We commend Commissioner Rosenworcel for her thoughtful leadership on tech issues and look forward to working with her during her next term on the FCC.”

“Commissioner Rosenworcel has served the American people with distinction as a member of the FCC and TIA applauds President Obama’s decision to nominate her to a new term," said Telecommunications Industry Association CEO Scott Belcher. "She has been a tireless advocate for expanding broadband opportunities for all Americans through her work on the E-Rate program and a thought leader on policies to make more spectrum available to meet the needs of the information economy. TIA looks forward to the Senate’s swift confirmation of Commissioner Rosenworcel.”

Jim Cicconi, AT&T senior executive VP, called Rosenworcel an "experienced, respected, and important voice on every major issue the Commission has faced. Her nomination for another term on the FCC is very welcome news.”

Rosenworcel has a big fan in Benton Foundation executive director Adrianne Furniss.

"FCC Commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel understands quickly-evolving technologies and has the vision to see how these changes will impact the traditional, American values of access, equity and diversity," said Furniss. "In her time at the FCC, Commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel has been a vocal advocate for harnessing telecommunications to build stronger schools, improve city services, and unleash more Americans' creative potential. This is critical to U.S. competitiveness in the global economy. Commissioner Rosenworcel has also ensured our telecommunications policies honor public safety, universal access, competition and consumer protection. The Benton Foundation looks forward to continuing to work with Commissioner Rosenworcel on many issues and especially on the 'the homework gap' in which households without broadband struggle to get their children the connectivity they need to do basic schoolwork."

Energy and Commerce Committee Ranking Member Frank Pallone (D-N.J.) added his applause to the mix.

“Commissioner Rosenworcel has been a tireless and passionate public servant throughout her career," he said. "Her deep understanding of the issues that the Commission confronts has made her a valuable resource for the agency and for those of us in Congress. I commend the President on an excellent nomination.”

Rosenworcel has been on the commission since 2012, but has been renominated for a new five-year term.