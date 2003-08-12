Davis tapped as Ad Council EVP
Tim Davis has joined the Ad Council as executive vice president of media.
Davis will head the organization’s media-outreach department and is
responsible for the implementation of the council’s efforts to increase donated
media support for its public-service announcements.
He has more than 20 years of media experience.
