David McGuire Leaves Telepictures After 30 Years

David McGuire, executive vice president of programming and development for Warner Bros.’ first-run and unscripted arm, Telepictures, is departing the company on the heels of Warner Bros. Unscripted Television President Mike Darnell.

Both executives are leaving the Warner Bros. Television Group after a restructuring. McGuire worked at Telepictures for more than 30 years, having started his tenure there as a production assistant on syndicated talk show Jenny Jones.

McGuire oversaw creative affairs for all first-run syndicated series, unscripted series and digital content developed and produced by Telepictures. He was instrumental in developing The Ellen DeGeneres Show, which aired in syndication for 19 seasons, as well as The Jennifer Hudson Show, which debuted last fall.

“I’ve loved my time here at Telepictures and will treasure the memories of all the successes we built here together,” McGuire said in a statement. “It’s an incredible team, and I know they’ll continue to flourish as they take on the many challenges and opportunities being posed by our always-changing business.”

Besides Ellen and Jennifer Hudson, McGuire also oversaw such syndicated shows as access magazine Extra, court shows Judge Mathis and The People’s Court, talk show The Real, and TMZ, which was sold to Fox in September 2021.

McGuire also worked with DeGeneres to develop NBC’s Family Game Fight, HBO Max’s Ellen’s Next Great Designer, NBC’s Ellen’s Game of Games and Max’s animated Little Ellen. He also oversaw Ellen Digital Ventures, which has created more than 60 original series.

“David is an institution in this business, a huge part of the great success Telepictures has built over the years,” said Channing Dungey, chairman and CEO of Warner Bros. Television Group. “He has been a tremendous colleague and a great friend to so many. We wish him nothing but the best and can only thank him profusely for his 33 years of brilliant service to the company.”