David McCormick Concedes Senate Primary Race to Dr. Oz
By John Eggerton published
Oz will face off against Democratic nominee Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman
According to multiple reports, David McCormick, who ran against Dr. Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania's Republican Senate primary, has conceded the race even though a mandatory recount is still underway, saying there was no way he could make up the difference.
The recount was necessitated by Oz's razor-thin margin of fewer than 1,000 votes out of almost 1.5 million cast.
Oz was host of the long-running Sony Pictures Television syndicated talk show Dr. Oz before walking away to take a shot at a Senate seat.
Former President Donald Trump had stumped for Oz in the race, the outcome of which in the general election could determine whether Republicans gain control of the Senate.
Oz will go up against Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman in the fall.
Fetterman was also in the news Friday (June 3) after revealing he had ignored some warning signs before his recent stroke. Fetterman said he was not yet ready to hit the campaign trail but was "getting closer" and vowed to return. ■
