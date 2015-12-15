David Goldsmith Joins FilmOn TV Networks

FilmOn TV Network, the online video company, says veteran programming executive David Goldsmith has joined full time as chief strategy officer and head of corporate development.

“I’m pleased to welcome David Goldsmith to FilmOn TV at this amazing time of growth and innovation,” said FilmOn TV Network CEO Alki David. “It’s like having another black belt in our C-suite."

Goldsmith, who runs his own consulting firm, has already been counseling the company on strategic partnerships and transactional pay-per-view.

His resume includes MGM, Paramount, and Fox, and his program supervisory credits include Shogun, Winds of War and Max Headroom. But he also has online TV chops, early on focusing on the content-to-screen equation, including having run HP's next-generation NEXT.TV Internet TV service, which provided on-demand programming to HP notebooks.

“FilmOn’s rise has been meteoric—with over 600 channels, free ad supported movies and TV, social programming and now TVOD," said Goldsmith. "FilmOn will become one of the first OTT content delivery platforms to offer premium Hollywood movies and television in the first ‘Digital Tier’ window available from the studios and networks.”