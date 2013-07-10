David Cohen: Broadband Access Is Central Civil Rights Issue

Getting broadband to every household, regardless of race,

color, creed or economic situation is this century's central civil rights

struggle, and Comcast is "all in" for that effort, as well as

reflecting the full diversity of the country in hiring, investment and

programming.

Comcast executive VP David Cohen told an audience of

minority media entrepreneurs Wednesday that the country did not have a

broadband speed problem, unless it was defined as the slow speed of adoption,

which he said was intolerable.

Cohen was delivering the keynote speech at the Minority

Media and Telecommunications council's Hall of Fame luncheon at the annual

Access to Capital Conference.

Comcast has been a leader in providing low-income households

with school-aged children access to low-cost broadband via its Internet

Essentials program. That point was made by MMTC chair Julia Johnson, who welcomed

Cohen to the podium as "a member of the family" -- she called him

"Uncle David" -- and lauded

the diversity efforts of both Cohen and his company (Cohen said it was the best

introduction he had ever gotten and wished he could take it on the road with

him).

"Civil rights advocates of 50 years ago fought and

ultimately won the battle for equal rights," he said, pointing out the

upcoming 50th anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King's "I Have a Dream" speech.

"But the battle for equal opportunity continues. And that

battle won't be won," he said, "so long as we have people stranded on

the wrong side of the digital divide because broadband technology is fast

becoming the most essential tool for full participation in American

society."

Cohen indicated bridging that divide was more than a dream.

"Achieving digital equality really is possible," he said, but added

that it would take a public-private partnership linking "the broadband

industry, Silicon Valley, nonprofit organizations, schools, the faith-based

community and government."

The FCC has already taken a page from Comcast by launching a

government/industry low-income adoption effort mirroring that of Internet

Essentials.

While he was on the subject of broadband, Cohen said it was

time to put to rest, "once and for all," the myth that the U.S. was

lagging in broadband deployment.

He said that rap was based on old (from 2009), cherry-picked

data. Even if it wasn't, he added, the U.S. by even that measure has "shot

up" from No. 22 to No. 8. He said, and then repeated for emphasis, that if

U.S. states were individually counted in world broadband rankings, they would

account for eight of the top 10 regions in average connection speed.

"About 85% of U.S. households already have access to

cable networks capable of speeds of 100 megs per second or more --compared to

about 20% just four years ago," he said, thanks to $1.2 trillion in

private sector investment from 1996 to 2011, most without government guarantees

[loans] or subsidies.

He said that investment came in good economic times and bad.

"Broadband providers haven't been sunshine investors. When the economic

skies got dark, we didn't run for cover."

Cohen said that measured by speed, Comcast has the fastest

speeds of any national provider, has boosted speeds 11 times in as many years,

and that most of that came with no price increases so that, as measured by cost

per megabit, broadband cost has actually decreased by 87%.

But Cohen said the campaign for diversity

extends beyond broadband. He said the cause Comcast was committed to was making

sure not only that broadband was available to every home, but that corporate

America was diverse and inclusive, and that the media, both corporately and in

its role of sending images to all America via cable or broadcast, entertainment

or news programming, reflects the full cultural and ethnic diversity of the

country.