Dan Gonzalez Lands At IGR Group/Mercury Public Affairs
Former FCC Chief Of Staff Dan Gonzalez has landed at D.C. government relations firm IGR Group/Mercury Public Affairs.
Gonzalez, who managed FCC staff under former Chairman Kevin Martin, has been named managing director in the Washington office of the company.
As Martin’s chief of staff, Gonzalez was known for a tough, top-down management style.
Gonzalez will weigh in on communications, media and security issues, tapping into his experience with broadband, media, wireless and homeland security issues while at the commission.
