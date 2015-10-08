Dafna Linzer Named Politics Managing Editor for NBC, MSNBC

Heading into the 2016 election, NBC has named Dafna Linzer to the newly-created post of managing editor of politics for NBC News and MSNBC, the network said in a note to staffers Thursday. The political desk will report to Linzer, who will divide her time between Washington and New York and report to NBC News president Deborah Turness and MSNBC president Phil Griffin, who made the announcement.

"As we’ve seen over the last few weeks, we’ve driven the campaign news agenda through every news cycle – with candidate interviews, pivotal moments, and sharp analysis," said Turness and Griffin in the email to staffers. "[W]e’ve also experienced great benefits when our entire organization joins forces. Now we’re putting a more formal structure in place to build on this momentum and, with the recently increased workload, to bring extra resources to address the needs of the many parts of the organization."

Linzer joined MSNBC in 2013 as managing editor of MSNBC digital and most recently was senior investigative reporter for ProPublica.

Linzer's resume includes foreign correspondent for the Associated Press and a national security reporter for The Washington Post.