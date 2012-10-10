DAA Won't Support Microsoft's Default Do Not Track

The Digital Advertising Alliance (DAA) said

Tuesday that it would not require participating companies to honor Microsoft's

default browser-based do not track regime. "Machine-driven do not track

does not represent user choice; it represents browser-manufacturer

choice," DAA said in a statement.

DAA

has a voluntary do not track program that honors browser-based do not track if

it is an opt-in choice, but said Tuesday that "it is not a DAA Principle

or in any way a requirement under the DAA Program to honor a DNT signal that is

automatically set in IE10 (Interenet Explorer 10) or any other browser. The

Council of Better Business Bureaus and the Direct Marketing Association will

not sanction or penalize companies or otherwise enforce with respect to DNT

signals set on IE10 or other browsers."

Microsoft,

Mozilla and others had committed to the Obama Administration that they would

support the do-not-track browser option also supported by DAA, but the default

setting takes it up a notch.

DAA

said at the time they were troubled and said that default setting "may

ultimately narrow the scope of consumer choices, undercut thriving business

models, and reduce the availability and diversity of the Internet products and

services that millions of American consumers currently enjoy at no

charge."

Jeff

Chester, executive director of the Center for Digital Democracy, which has

backed strong do not track protections, saw the move as part of a larger effort

to undermine do not track.

"[DAA's]

announcement today to punish Microsoft for putting consumers first is an

extreme measure designed to strong-arm companies that care about privacy,"

he said. "The DAA's campaign to penalize Microsoft is part of a

broad-based attack by ad industry lobbyists against Do Not Track, including

their attempt to derail the work of the W3C last week in Amsterdam."

DAA

members include the American Association of Advertising Agencies, the American

Advertising Federation, and the Association of National Advertisers.