DAA Issues Guidance on Mobile App Data Collection

The Digital Advertising Alliance has released new guidance it

says is intended to protect consumer privacy on mobile apps, including

developing a choice mechanism for location data, cross-app data and personal

directories. But it says the guidance will not be in effect or enforced on

those until the mechanism is developed and stakeholders notified. Cross-app

data is info collected about an apps use over time and across other,

non-affiliated apps.

The goal, says DAA, is to ensure that the self-regulatory

principles it says are already being enforced on the Web are being similarly

enforced in the mobile space.

The guidance focuses on increased transparency about the

collection of data across different apps, which includes how to provide notice

about data being collected over time and across different mobile applications

and the collection of location information.

The mobile app guidance is the latest set of self-regulatory

principles from the various ad associations that make up DAA -- those include

the American Advertising Federation, American Association of Advertising,

Association of National Advertisers and the Direct Marketing Association.

The new guidance follow ones on online behavioral advertising

released in 2010 and for multi-site data in 2012. The guidelines are enforced

by the Advertising Option Icon used on the DAA member websites to signal to

consumers that data is being collected and giving them a chance to opt out of

that collection. It is the mobile version of that icon that is still being

developed.

Mobile app privacy has been a priority of the Obama

Administration, which made that the first focus of its push to flesh out an online

privacy "bill of rights."

TheFederal Trade Commission last September issued its own mobile app guidelines

to help advertisers comply with "basic privacy principles."