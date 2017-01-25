Cybersecurity Official Clete Johnson Joins Wilkinson Barker Knauer

Former Commerce and FCC cybersecurity official Clete Johnson has joined D.C. communications law firm Wilkinson Barker Knauer as a partner.

Most recently, Johnson was senior adviser to Commerce Secretary Penny Pritzker on cybersecurity and technology, where he represented Commerce at national security council deliberations on cybersecurity and encryption, according to the firm.

Before that, he was FCC chairman Tom Wheeler's chief counsel for cybersecurity, the first person to hold that post.

"Clete has played an influential role in just about every cybersecurity development over the past decade," said Wilkinson Barker Knauer managing partner Bryan Tramont, "and we are thrilled to have Clete lead our team in an era in which cybersecurity is moving to the forefront of many practice areas and is of increasing concern to all of our clients across all sectors of the economy."