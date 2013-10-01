Cybersecurity Markup Cancelled

Hill hearing and markup cancellations continued Tuesday as the government appeared to be settling in for at least a several-day shutdown, which will necessitate yet another delay in dealing with the growing cybersecurity threats to the nation's critical infrastructure.



Latest among those was a scheduled Oct. 2 House Homeland Security markup of several bills, including one amending the Homeland Security Act of 2002 affecting laws on critical infrastructure and security technologies and a stand-alone bill, the Homeland Security Cybersecurity Boots-on-the-Ground Act, which would "establish cybersecurity occupation classifications, assess the cybersecurity workforce, develop a strategy to address identified gaps in the cybersecurity workforce, and for other purposes."



No new date was given.